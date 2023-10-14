After a long time, TV’s popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is making headlines for all the positive reasons. For some time, the show has been in the news for all the infamous reasons as it included the controversial exits for its actors like Disha Vakani, Shailesh Lodha, Neha Mehta, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, and Monika Bhadoriya, among others. Earlier, the show producer became the talk of the town when Jennifer accused them of se*ual harassment.

A few days back, we told you that Jethalal, aka Dilip Joshi, is likely to take a break from his busy schedule from the show and go on a family trip. While fans are enjoying the show, it recently registered a record globally. Yes, you heard that right!

According to the latest media report, the Guinness Book of World Records’ latest edition is out, and out of 2638 records from across the globe, 60 are registered from India. Isn’t that amazing? Of all the 60 records from the nation, one is from the TV industry, and it is made by the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Reportedly, producer Asit Kumarr Modi’s show has become the longest-running show on TV.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah made its entry in the world record book once again with a total of 3,500 episodes as of July 2, 2022. The show till now (Oct 14, 2023) telecasted 3902 episodes. Well, this isn’t the first time it has registered the record. In 2021, it had registered a record with the Guinness Book of World Records for becoming the Longest Running Indian Sitcom.

Earlier, the sitcom was in the news when Shailesh Lodha won the cast against Asit Kumarr Modi and Rs 1 crore. However, later speaking about the same, former Taarak had said that the matter was never about the money or payment but about how the producer had spoken to him in an insulting tone. Following this he had to go to the court, and the settlement was done.

Coming back, Team Koimoi sends their heartiest congratulations to the TMKOC team!

