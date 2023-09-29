For some time, TV’s popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the news for all the controversial reasons. Fans who were waiting to know if Disha Vakani, who played Dayaben on the show, would ever return from her maternity break, were taken aback when Shailesh Lodha, who played Taarak on the show, made an abrupt exit. While all the Taarak Mehta fans are yet to come to terms with the exit of their favourite actor, here’s another piece of news for all the Dilip Joshi fans.

The actor, who plays one of the lead roles in TMKOC, has been entertaining fans for the past 14 years. But looks like there’s gonna be a pause on that. If latest reports are anything to go by, then fans are likely to miss Jethalal for this reason. Scroll down for details.

According to the latest media report, Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi is all set to take a break from his busy schedule. Yes, that’s true! Well, before you start thinking much and start panicking about your favourite actor’s absence from the show, let us tell you he’s going on a short break. As per a report in Times Of India, Joshi will take a break after 14 long years and go on a family trip.

A source close to Dilip Joshi revealed to the portal, “Dilip Joshi has taken a break from his show and is currently on a short religious trip to Tanzania with his family. The actor is in Daresalaam for a special occasion that is happening in the Swaminarayan temple.”

Despite being quite active on social media, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor hasn’t shared any photos or update about the same. However, the caption of his last Insta post read, “Jay Swaminarayan Extending this heartfelt invitation for such a momentous and joyous occasion!”

Coming back, how are you going to miss Jethalal on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Do let us know.

