Shailesh Lodha has been the talking point ever since he hit made a sudden exit from TV’s popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Lodha, who portrayed one of the main leads, Taarak, has been in the news owing to his dispute with the show producer Asit Kumarr Modi. While the reason behind his exit was yet to be known, he in the latest update, won a case against Modi and Rs 1 crore.

Now for the first time, the actor has spoken about his fallout with producer Modi and revealed what actually made his take such a big step. In a recent interview, he spilt the beans on why he left the show and what all transpired between them when he was working with him.

Shailesh Lodha in a shocking interview, accused Asit Kumarr Modi of misbehaving with him and not being civil. He told The Lallantop, “I shot for it and even recited a poem there. A day before the telecast, Taarak Mehta’s producer called me asking how could I be on that show. And the language that he used was not civil, leaving me infuriated,” adding “I could not tolerate the way he spoke to me. A show is made by many people coming together and not just one person. I thus mailed him on February 17, 2022 that I would not like to continue with the show.”

Taarak aka Shailesh Lodha went on to reveal he was forced to sign papers by Asit Kumarr Modi which he didn’t. He added that his past payments were held as a means of arm twisting which he refused to bow down to. He revealed the makers were behind him and persistent for signing the contract which he thought would stop him from his basic rights.

He added, “Why do I take his permission before going on social media or speaking to the media? These are my basic rights. And why do I do it after I leave the show? The matter was never about money or payment but about how he spoke in an insulting tone. I had to go to the court and the settlement was done.”

Earlier on social media, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi had accused Shailesh Lodha of refusing to complete his relieving formalities.

