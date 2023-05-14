Since yesterday, Dilip Joshi, better known as Jethalal, from the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been making headlines for different reasons. The actor recently sat down for a detailed interview where she spoke at length about his life and the time he was out of work, especially after the box office success of Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit’s ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun!’

Not only that, he had also opened up about rejecting Comedy Circus, saying that it consisted of some below-the-belt jokes. Now in the same interview, he has also broken his silence on owing luxury cars and a bungalow that comes with a swimming pool.

During his interview with Bombay Journey, he rubbished the rumours of owning any such luxury item or a posh bungalow. Dilip Joshi said, “To grab eyeballs, people are writing anything and posting anything on YouTube. People are cooking up stories like I have Audi Q7. I am like, ‘Mujhe bhi batao yaar kahan hai, main chalaun usko.”

Further speaking about the bungalow, Dilip Joshi added, “Someone also said I have a bungalow with a swimming pool. I am like, ‘if I had a bungalow in Mumbai that too with a swimming pool in it, what would have been greater than that’.”

Speaking about being out of work, Dilip Joshi said in the same interview, “In 1992, my daughter Niyati was born. At the time I had Rs 25,000 in my bank account, out of which 13-14k went as hospital bills. I was doing only a play at the time, through which I used to earn Rs 400-450 from one show. At that time, I got Hum Aapke Hain Koun. I thought now my life is set. But that film came, it became a super hit and I didn’t get any work after that.”

