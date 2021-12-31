Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Dilip Joshi’s daughter Niyati Joshi recently got married. Netizens along with actors fans showered love for his daughter; however, there were netizens who were quick to notice her grey hair. Some trolled her, while others applauded her for breaking some stereotypes. Days after the marriage, now, TMKOC star finally reacts to the news and revealed how it has actually inspired others.

The wedding was attended by close family and friends, along with the star cast of the comedy show, including the producer Asit Kumar Modi. On the other hand, Disha Vakani aka Daya Ben gave it a miss for personal reasons.

Talking about daughter Niyati Joshi’s grey hair, Dilip Joshi told ETimes, “Keeping her grey hair as it is at her wedding was never an issue for us. We didn’t even imagine that people would react like this. It was never a point of discussion in our house. Jo jaisa hai woh waisa hi theek hai. Everyone reacted in such a positive way and I was happy to see that she has inspired others. I think this is how we should be; we present ourselves the way we are rather than putting on a mask.”

Until her wedding day, Niyati Joshi mostly stayed away from the limelight and after trending on social media, Dilip Joshi claimed they were totally surprised, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Jethalal says, “Initially when people started talking about her, she was taken aback as she likes to keep a low profile. But social media is something that we can’t control. Anyway, it was a positive thing and, we were fine with it. If this is something that has inspired people, then that’s great.”

In an earlier interview, the actor was asked if he feels stagnated for doing TMKOC for such a long time, the actor responded, “My show is a comedy show and it’s fun being a part of it. So till the time I enjoy it, I will do it. The day I feel that I am not enjoying it anymore, I will move on. I do get offers from other shows, but I feel that when this show is doing well, why unnecessarily quit this one for something else. This is a beautiful journey and I am happy with it. People love us so much and why would I want to ruin that for no reason.”

Dilip Joshi kick-started his career after appearing on Salman Khan starrer Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989 and since then he has remained active on Bollywood and Television. However, her character Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah made him more famous.

