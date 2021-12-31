Gaurav Khanna’s Anuj Flirts With Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa, Netizens React
Netizens React To Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa & Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia’s Cute Banter ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Since Anupamaa first started, admirers of the show couldn’t stop praising the storyline and amazing characters. Even now every day we see the show trending for something or the other twist. The latest track has been loved by fans especially for Rupali Ganguly’s character and Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia’s love story and last night’s episode was a treat for the audience.

Apart from the two actors, the romantic drama also features actors such as Madalsa Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah, Paras Kalnawat, Alpana Buch and many more.

Fans are totally thrilled with the latest track as Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa and Gaurav Khanna’s Anuj Kapadia are coming closer day by day, which is making the fans excited. It is clear that the two like each other but makers are yet to start their love story in full swing. In the latest episode, the two complimented each other by calling handsome and beautiful.

The fun banter between Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa and Gaurav Khanna’s Anuj Kapadia has grabbed netizens attention and they’re calling them a power couple.

Reacting to their flirty behaviour, a user wrote, “Why does he have to lean in like that and flirt with her? My heart beats at an unbelievable speed when he does that, phew. Sneezing face Red heart. Also, this man clearly knows or suspects Anu’s feelings. The way he’s teasing her says that much.” Another Anupamaa follower wrote, “I am happy with the flow the way it is going. Bcz now there will be more twist in terms of the business as well as personal life of #MaAn too. Story is bit open now.. thanks to makers ending the year by giving PRECAP like this,” a third user wrote, “Itna openly flirting karoge toh aur pyaar ho jayega. She’s feeling butterflies in her stomach when he says Bhabhi.”

Let us know in the comments below what do you think about Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna’s characters Anupamaa-Anuj Kapadia’s cute flirty moments.

