Since Anupamaa first started, admirers of the show couldn’t stop praising the storyline and amazing characters. Even now every day we see the show trending for something or the other twist. The latest track has been loved by fans especially for Rupali Ganguly’s character and Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia’s love story and last night’s episode was a treat for the audience.

Apart from the two actors, the romantic drama also features actors such as Madalsa Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah, Paras Kalnawat, Alpana Buch and many more.

Fans are totally thrilled with the latest track as Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa and Gaurav Khanna’s Anuj Kapadia are coming closer day by day, which is making the fans excited. It is clear that the two like each other but makers are yet to start their love story in full swing. In the latest episode, the two complimented each other by calling handsome and beautiful.

The fun banter between Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa and Gaurav Khanna’s Anuj Kapadia has grabbed netizens attention and they’re calling them a power couple.

Reacting to their flirty behaviour, a user wrote, “Why does he have to lean in like that and flirt with her? My heart beats at an unbelievable speed when he does that, phew. Sneezing face Red heart. Also, this man clearly knows or suspects Anu’s feelings. The way he’s teasing her says that much.” Another Anupamaa follower wrote, “I am happy with the flow the way it is going. Bcz now there will be more twist in terms of the business as well as personal life of #MaAn too. Story is bit open now.. thanks to makers ending the year by giving PRECAP like this,” a third user wrote, “Itna openly flirting karoge toh aur pyaar ho jayega. She’s feeling butterflies in her stomach when he says Bhabhi.”

—“par tumne mana liya… bhabhi ki tarah!”

“mukku bhi yahi keh rahi thi…” this flirt back will stay with Kapadia and me for a very long time, Anu? that was smoooth! #anupamaa • #MaAn pic.twitter.com/yySO3Kv5VB — 𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐨𝐞𝐬𝐧𝐭𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐰 (@bairaagix) December 31, 2021

Anuj – tumne mana liya,bhabhi ki tarah

Anu – mukku bhi aisa hi kuch kehri thi ! Nai matlab flirt karna hai,fir bolna hai ki ham "sirf dost" hai !!

bakk 😏😂❤🙈 Fir bolri hu, itna bhi obvious nai hona hai Anu-Anuj🤭❤#MaAn #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/BqUAhio2Ig — Anu & Anuj #MaAn 🥺❤ (@DeewaniLadki01) December 31, 2021

Why does he have to lean in like that and flirt with her? My heart beats at an unbelievable speed when he does that, phew. 🤧❤️ Also this man clearly knows or suspects Anu’s feelings. The way he’s teasing her says that much! 😂👀🔥#Anupamaa • #MaAn • #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/rzVmTwVECU — 💅🏻 (@lumousx1) December 27, 2021

Yes definitely I am happy with the flow the way it is going. Bcz now there will be more twist in terms of the business as well as personal life of #MaAn too. Story is bit open now.. thanks to makers ending the year by giving PRECAP like this.. #Anupamaa — Dips (@Dipsrx19) December 31, 2021

Itna openly flirting karoge toh aur pyaar ho jayega

She’s feeling butterflies in her stomach when he says “Bhabhi”#Anupamaa #MaAn pic.twitter.com/MySNPbiJ1D — mido (@midoo854) December 31, 2021

I really liked today's episode despite #MaAn being on screen relatively lesser. It was a wholesome wholesome piece of storytelling and I really wished for it to rightfully come in trending. And here it is, makes me so happy!#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/CdMN7AusLE — 🎭 (@Main_Khamakha) December 31, 2021

Let us know in the comments below what do you think about Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna’s characters Anupamaa-Anuj Kapadia’s cute flirty moments.

