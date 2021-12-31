Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoys a huge fan following specifically in the South, not just for her successful films but also for her intriguing personality. With Amazon Prime’s The Family Man Season 2, she became a well-known face in the Hindi belt as well and fans are now wondering when they will get to see her in Bollywood films. In a recent conversation, the actor opened up on why she did not take up Bollywood offers in the past and the reason will leave you surprised.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Samantha has lately been in the news for her item number Oo Antava from Pushpa which has become a massive hit amongst the audience. Her divorce from Naga Chaitanya has also been a major topic of discussion on the internet as the piece of news came as a shocker to many. The actor was also subjected to brutal trolling ever since she announced her separation from the Love Story actor.

Advertisement

In a recent conversation with The Bombay Times, Samantha Ruth Prabhu stated that in the past, she was not doing the kind of work that satisfied her. She did not try everything back then but now, she is open to challenges.

“I was finding my footing in the South and gained confidence in my work only in the last two years. I was still making bad choices and not doing the kind of work that satisfied me. Things changed a great deal in the last two years, and now, I am confident about accepting challenges. I don’t try everything and then see what works. I usually take time to perfect something before moving on to another challenge. That’s why it has taken me this long to get this far.”, Samantha said.

She also shed some light on bagging The Family Man 2 and said, “I had never thought I would do a web series, but that changed with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s show. I am learning to say, never say never. The appreciation I received was more than what I had expected. I feel I have the confidence to accept newer challenges now.”

Must Read: Pushpa Box Office Day 14 (Early Trends): Topples The Effect Of Omicron To End Week 2 On A Good Note

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube