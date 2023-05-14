Uorfi Javed is one of the most unfiltered celebrities one would ever come across. Whether it is her personal life or casting couch experiences in the professional world, she’s been raw about it all. The social media sensation now recalls her bitter breakup and how one of her boyfriends cheated on her with his multiple girlfriends. Scroll below for the latest scoop.

As most know, Uorfi has previously dated Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat. She also accused him of getting her replaced from the Rupali Ganguly show after their ugly split. There remains little detail about her other relationships but clearly, they witnessed some really bitter end.

Uorfi Javed graced the Beer Biceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia’s show, where she was asked, “Have you ever dealt with a breakup?” To this, the Bigg Boss OTT diva responded, “A lot of times. Mai bohot ek hopeless romantic thi.)

Ranveer interrupts and asks, “Thi? (you were?)” To which, Uorfi Javed reacts, “Thi, ab nahi hu. Tab mere paas paisa nahi tha, ab mere paas paisa hai. Now f**k off. You know ek tha boyfriend jiska maine tattoo bhi kara lia tha. Bh*****d pata hai kya kiya? Date of birth tattoo karake aa gaya, ‘dekho 15th October’. Mai bhi khush ho gayi, ‘wow’. Fir story daal raha hai ‘dad aapke liye karaya.’ Maine use kaha lekin ye toh mera DOB hai na? Toh bola dad ka bhi hai, toh dono ke liye kara lia.”

Uorfi continued, “Maine kaha, ‘Ch****a maine tera naam karaya hai (pointing to her waist) aur tune apne papa ki date of birth karayi hai?’ What the f**k! Aur apne female friends ke upar lag lag ke DPs daal rahe hai. ‘Meri bachpan ki dost hai’ but the way you guys are sitting is making me feel uncomfortable. Aur fir ek din baad khud ki aake bolta hai, ‘Guess what baby? Who jo meri friend thi na, you know what? She tried kissing me man.’ And agle din ussi ke sath wapis chill kar raha hai.”

The host can visibly be seen in splits throughout the interview. He does go on to mention that he will never forget the conversation. And so won’t we, because Uorfi Javed is savage!

