Jennifer Winget is undoubtedly TV’s one of the most-loved and adored actresses of all time. Just like her professional life, the actress has often made headlines owing to her personal reasons, too. For the unversed, Winget was earlier married to her Dill Mill Gayye co-star Karan Singh Grover, who was earlier married to Shraddha Nigam and later married Bong beauty Bipasha Basu.

Earlier, during an interview, the actress opened up about her divorce from KSG and said that their split was out in the media and many things were written about them. Later, slamming media and haters, she called it an invasion of privacy. Scroll down for details.

Last year, during her promotional interview, when Jennifer Winget was asked about the difficult phase and divorce, she told Siddharth Kannan, “My separation was out in public, and I wasn’t even on social media. People were writing a lot of sh*it about him and me. And it was an invasion of privacy for both of us. That period was very stressful. I was lost and didn’t know what was happening. I went back into my shell and work helped me to come back with this energy.”

Jennifer Winget further revealed that after her divorce, she went into a shell and when she found new life, she became Jennifer 2.0. “I am so thankful that this situation happened. I realized that there is so much more that I have to offer. I found this new life, and became Jennifer 2.0. When I look back at it, it was the best time of my life. At that time it didn’t feel so, but whatever happened, happened and I’m so much better now,” added the actress further.

