Bollywood beauty Bipasha Basu is one of the most s*xy and talented actresses who have marked her way in the industry with her acting skills and dedication. Apart from her career, she often grabs headlines for her past relationship with John Abraham and current marital life with Karan Singh Grover. She is happily married to the television actor and they even has a baby girl, Devi.

However, this one time, Bipasha broke the internet with her dating rumours with the famous footballer Christiano Ronaldo. Today, we have stumbled upon their throwback picture that showed their brewing love story. Scroll ahead to check it out and how netizens have been reacting to the same!

Back in 2007, Bipasha Basu and Christiano Ronaldo had met at an event in Lisbon and had even shared a stage together. During that time, a picture where the two of them can be seen getting cosying up to each other became a sensational report. Apparently, they had partied at a club where they also had an alleged liplock which went viral all over the internet. It was even reported that this had led Bips to break up with her then-boyfriend John Abraham.

Check out the picture and video clip found on Reddit’s r/BollyBlindsNGossip and Instagram:

Now, the same picture has resurfaced all over our social media handles, and netizens have been reacting to the same. One wrote, “Just a party one night hookup.”

Another one netizen commented, “Apparently it was just a kiss at most. from the reports at the time – Bips team exaggerated the rumours to dating, later went down to one night stand but from quite a few ppl it was just a kiss at most. They were there due to a product sponsors.”

One of them called it a “One night stand.”

Another comment read, “And then they did a party in club where they had a compulsory Lip lock and video went viral 😂. After this event only Bips and John broke UP.”

Well, Bollywood beauties and actors getting linked with Sports personalities is nothing new. But did you know about it? Let us know.

