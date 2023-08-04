Kajol sparked a controversy a few days back with her joke on Pathaan collection. She mentioned how she wants to ask Shah Rukh Khan how much his film really made at the box office. The remark was taken negatively with many questioning if she hints at the number being inflated. Well, she’s landed in turmoil yet again as she dragged the Siddharth Anand directorial once again while talking about pay parity. Scroll below for more details!

Many actresses in the past have demanded equal pay as their male colleagues. Kareena Kapoor Khan was unfortunate to have received backlash over allegedly demanding a huge pay-to-play Sita in Ramayana. Priyanka Chopra Jonas also revealed how she struggled all these years but was finally paid an equal sum as her co-star Richard Madden in Russo Brothers’ Citadel. Deepika Padukone recently revealed rejecting a movie because she wasn’t getting an equal salary as the producers had to ‘accommodate the male lead.’

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the Jagran Film Festival held in Delhi, Kajol, who was asked about pay parity, responded, “When you start making a ‘Wonder Woman’ for India and it does equally well as a ‘Pathaan’, then maybe there will be pay equality.”

The mention of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan has grabbed eyeballs yet again. But it is to be noted that Kajol was only referring to the huge budget at which Siddharth Anand mounted the action drama, which went on to become the highest grosser of Bollywood in 2023.

There’s no denying that the scenario is gradually changing. We have Katrina Kaif, who will soon be seen as Bollywood’s first female superhero. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone will be joining Rohit Shetty’s cop universe as the Lady Singham.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Krrish 4: Hrithik Roshan Starrer Gets Delayed? Adipurush & Other Biggies’ Failure, Hollywood Allocating $500-600 Million VS Indian Films Getting Just 200-300 Crore Are The Reasons Stated By Rakesh Roshan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News