This morning, the teaser of Bollywood’s most anticipated film, Tiger 3, was dropped online. The film, which has been in the making for a long time now, has kept its fans on their toes waiting for updates with bated breaths. Finally, the day arrived when Tiger aka Salman Khan’s fans saw glimpses of his character in a short clip. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the third instalment of the film is trending on the web since morning.

For the unversed, as per the makers, the film will follow the events of YRF’s spy verse Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan. Following this it will see Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo appearance like Salman in Pathaan. Reportedly, SRK will land to save SK during a fight with ‘villain’ Emraan Hashmi.

But did you notice Shah Rukh Khan and Emraan Hashmi’s fight in the teaser of Tiger 3? Well, neither did we, until some eagle-eyed fans spotted the same. The 1-minute-43-second long teaser opens with Salman introducing himself in a ‘Tiger Ka Message’. It soon moves to him doing some action scenes, where no one apart from the man himself can be seen clearly. But one of Shah Rukh Khan’s fan clubs has spotted the impossible.

According to this Shah Rukh Khan fan page, SRK is present with Emraan Hashmi at 1:22 where both can be seen indulging in a massive action scene. Check it out below:

Sharing the very zoomed version of the same, SRK’s fan club has circled both of them and written Pathaan and Emraan on it. The caption read, “#Pathaan REVEALED IN #TigerKaMessage. Time stamp – 1:22, extreme right! Megastar #ShahRukhKhan officially saving #SalmanKhan in the film.”

How much do you agree with Shah Rukh Khan’s fan club? Do you really think it is SRK battling Emraan while trying to save Tiger in the scene? Do let us know.

