After basking in the global success of Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan recently conducted #AskMeAnything on Twitter, addressing fans queries about the film. The superstar, who has refrained from promoting Jawan just like Pathaan, has time and again interacted with fans on the micro-blogging website. Before, during and after the release of Atlee’s directorial, SRK stayed in touch with his millions of fans to keep them up-to-date about his upcoming releases, including Dunki and it clashing with Prabhas’ Salaar.

For the unversed, the film has been on record-breaking spree. After crossing the 500 crore mark at the domestic box office in Hindi, it recently touched the 1000 crore milestone gross internationally, becoming the sixth Indian film to do so.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan conducted yet another #AskMeAnything session on Twitter, now called X and replied to fans’ curious questions about Dunki and Tiger 3. The superstar was recently asked about his views on the Tiger 3 teaser, which was dropped this morning. SRK reviewed Tiger 3 and wrote, “Tiger 3 is looking awesome. Bhai Bhai hi hai!!! Loved it….#Jawan”

Later, when a user asked him if Dunki’s release date is confirmed, he cleared the air about the film’s postponement and said it is fixed. Amid the speculations of it having a massive box office clash with Prabhas Salaar, reports suggested Raju Hirani will move its release date to next year. However, he denied the same and wrote, “#Dunki Fixed hi hai. Aur kya karoon Maathe pe gudwa loon!!!!”

#Dunki Fixed hi hai. Aur kya karoon Maathe pe gudwa loon!!!! https://t.co/2M5u6iFR8d — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023

Tiger 3 is looking awesome. Bhai Bhai hi hai!!! Loved it….#Jawan https://t.co/2IjRUB03jR — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023

In another Tweet, Shah Rukh Khan also hinted about his action scenes being chopped by Hirani from Dunki. He Tweeted, “#Dunki is all funny and emotional. It’s Raju sirs world mere bhai. Thoda sa action maine daal diya hai…pata nahi sir rahein na rakhein….woh editor bhi hain na!!!.

#Dunki is all funny and emotional. It’s Raju sirs world mere bhai. Thoda sa action maine daal diya hai…pata nahi sir rahein na rakhein….woh editor bhi hain na!!! https://t.co/aoAjPVpQHU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023

Well, this is not the first time Shah Rukh Khan has confirmed Dunki’s release date. During the success meet of Jawan, SRK told media, “I am not trying to show off. God has been very kind that we have had Pathaan. God has been even kinder with Jawan.” Further adding, “We started on 26 January, Republic Day, it’s a good, auspicious day. Then on Janmashtami – Lord Krishna’s birthday – we released this film. And now on Christmas, we will bring Dunki. National integration rakhta hoon (I keep national integration).”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: When Gauri Khan Assumed Shah Rukh Khan Will Be Thrown Out Of The Industry After Just 1 Or 2 Films: “I Thought He Would Probably Flop”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News