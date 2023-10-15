Finally, Bigg Boss 17 is launched, and 17 contestants have entered the controversial house. Hosted by Salman Khan, the superstar was seen welcoming the housemates one by one. As the new theme of the season, the house is a ‘Mohalla’, which is divided into three ‘Makaans’, namely Dil, Dimaag, and aur Dum. All the 17 contestants have been divided into three makaans as of now. During the show’s launch, the host got into the last two contestants – Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar – getting into a spat.

ICYMI, as seen on the launch, Kumar alleges that he was in a romantic relationship with Isha, who, on the other hand, denies it and friend zones the actor. The duo has worked together on Udaariyaan. On the stage, the former alleged couple was seen getting into an ugly spat. Scroll down for details.

On Bigg Boss 17’s launch, Salman Khan was seen making Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar understand, asking them not to fight. However, tables turn when Malviya accuses Kumar of physical assault, who in return claims that it was the actress who started it first. However, amid Isha leveling serious accusations against Kumar, the Dabangg Khan was seen defending him. While making them understand, Salman was seen saying that people actually end up doing such things in love.

Taking to Twitter, Bigg Boss 17 fans have expressed the same and even called Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar’s fight ‘staged.’ A user compared the situation to Salman Khan’s real-life and write, #SalmanKhan can relate to Abhishek Kumar because talking about Salman’s love life, he himself was very possessive… #IshaMalviya & #AbhishekKumar too much drama going on but have big potential. They should avoid doing all this all the time… #BB17 #BiggBoss17 #BiggBoss.”

#SalmanKhan can relate to Abhishek Kumar because talking about salman's love lfe, he himself was very possessive..#IshaMalviya & #AbhishekKumar too much drama going on but have big potential, they should avoid doing all this all the time..#BB17 #BiggBoss17 #BiggBoss — Sidharth Ka Fan (@SidharthkaFan) October 15, 2023

Another tweet read, “#AbhishekKumar & #IshaMalviya mere ko Nibba Nibbi lag rahe hain Stage pe fake fight or Ghar me Love peak pe le k jayenge y Jo v ship karna chahe wo kar sakte hain😄y definitely sail hogi😝 #BiggBoss17 me. #Ishsek.”

Y #AbhishekKumar & #IshaMalviya mere ko Nibba Nibbi lag rahe hain😂

Stage pe fake fight or Ghar me Love peak pe le k jayenge y

Jo v ship karna chahe wo kar sakte hain😄y definitely sail hogi😝 #BiggBoss17 me#Ishsek ❤ — A Mohapatra (@adidarshi) October 15, 2023

A third one wrote, “Isha Malviya and Abhishek literally looking like clowns. 0 class. Despite your past atleast show some grace and decency on stage. Fighting like immature nibba nibbi couple. Even Salman was annoyed. #BB17 #BiggBoss17 #MunawarFaruqui #IshaMalviya.”

Isha malviya and abhishek literally looking like clowns. 0 class

Despite your past atleast show some grace and decency on stage. Fighting like immature nibba nibbi couple. Even Salman was annoyed #BB17 #BiggBoss17 #MunawarFaruqui #IshaMalviya — yourweirdcrush X (@Yourweirdcrush1) October 15, 2023

Meanwhile, 17 contestants namely Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhat, Navid Sole, Anurag Dobhal, Sana Raees Khan, Jigna Vora, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Soniya Bansal, Khanzaadi, Sunny Arya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya have entered the show.

