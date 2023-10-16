The drama has begun in the Bigg Boss 17 house as Salman Khan kickstarted the show yesterday, October 15. From Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain to Scoop-fame Jigna Vora, many famous names are part of the show this year and fans are waiting to see what all will unfold. It comes as no surprise that the drama has already begun. As per the latest promo of BB 17, Vicky Jain and wife Ankita are already having trouble!

Vicky Jain, in the latest Bigg Boss promo, can be seen making strategies to change rooms. He is seen mingling with contestants and planning to get this favorite room. He tells Sunny Arya that they should ask contestants to choose their favorite rooms and beds and they will run and take what they prefer.

Bigg Boss then reprimands him and says, “Vicky bhaiya, dimag chalane ka itna hi shauk hain toh kyun gaye Ankita ke peeche peeche makaan number ek mein gaye? Sayad national TV pe dikhana tha main toh apni patni se bohot pyaar karta hoon. ” (Vicky, if you really want to apply your brains then why did you go behind your wife to house number one, maybe you just want to show on national television that you love your wife.)

Once Ankita hears this, she gets upset and leaves. The video was shared by the official Instagram handle of Colors TV.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

On the other hand, Ankita recently addressed pregnancy rumors and revealed that she is not pregnant now but would want to be after Bigg Boss is over. She told India Today, “Even if I am pregnant, it will be good news only. I don’t believe in rumors. I will make this rumor come true once BB is over.”

The final contestants of this season are Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Anurag Dobhal, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Navid Sole, Sana Raees Khan, Jigna Vora, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Sunny Arya, Sonia Bansal, Khanzaadi, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Abhishek Kumar, and Isha Malviya. These 17 contestants have been locked in the house. The show’s first episode aired yesterday, October 15.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 17’s Ankita Lokhande Rubbishes Rumours Of Pregnancy With Husband Vicky Jain: “I Sometimes See My Photoshopped Pics With Baby Bump On YouTube! Stupid People”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News