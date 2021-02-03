Musical powerhouse Rahul Vaidya is well versed with the world of shooting artistic music videos given his successful run in the music industry. In the latest clip of Bigg Boss Extra Masala clip on Voot, we see Rahul and Aly engage in an interesting conversation discussing the possibility of Aly exploring his love for girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin with a romantic music video!

Advertisement

In a playful discussion, Rahul Vaidya recommends a creative idea, stating, “ Mera gut feel kehta hai bhai, tu bol raha tha na ki bahar ja ke tu aur Jasmine ek party song karoge? Pehle romantic song karna.”

Advertisement

“Baad mein joh karna hai kar. Woh side tum dono ka explore ho na. It has to be the love, joh puri journey rahi hai show mein, uske baad ganna aae aisa, romantic. Bohot bada mat shoot kar, simple and nice. Acha ganna woh hota hai joh ek bhi insaan nahi bol sakta ki I don’t like it,” Rahul Vaidya added.

Do you think the new couple Aly Goni & Jasmin Bhasin will end shooting a romantic ballad for viewers to feat their eyes on Rahul Vaidya’s advice? Find out first only on Bigg Boss Extra Masala on Voot. For more on this and everything else in the Entertainment world, stick to Koimoi!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant Cries Inconsolably As She Reveals Ritesh Is Married; Says, “Uska Ek Baacha Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube