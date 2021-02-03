The Bigg Boss 14 house is churning out one shocking headline after another. From revealing that (currently out of the house) contestant Eijaz Khan was molested as a kid to Rakhi Sawant wanting Abhinav Shukla to be her kids’ father (via IVF procedures) – we thought we saw it all. But now, Rakhi has made another shocking revelation.

The controversy queen, while in conversation with co-contestant Rahul Vaidya made a choking headline. She revealed her husband, Ritesh is a married man, and she never knew about it. Read on to get a glimpse of the conversation below.

Talking to Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant breaks down while saying, “My husband is married. Usne muje bataya nahi. Main kitna dard sahoongi? (He didn’t tell me. How much will I suffere?).” Rahul said “Kya baat kari hu?!” Replying to this, Rakhi said, “Uska ek baacha hai. Mera baacha bhi nahi hai. (He even has a child. And I don’t even have that).” She added, “Iskeliye meri maa bimaar ho gayi yeh sochte socte (My mother got sick thinking of these things only).”

Recently, Devoleena Bhattacharjee praised Rakhi Sawant for saving Abhinav Shukla during the recent Bigg Boss 14 nomination task. During a conversation with her later, Rakhi said that she hasn’t stayed with her husband since marriage and longs for companionship. Replying to her, the TV actress advised her to move ahead in life and forget this relationship.

Responding to her Rakhi Swant said that she couldn’t do that as she believes in the philosophy – one life, one marriage for a lifetime. She added that she needs a father’s name for her babies. While adding that she has frozen her eggs, Rakhi said she requested Ritesh for his sp*rms also.

Talking about what other is in store for tonight’s episode, all hell is breaking loose in the Bigg Boss 14 house between Sawant and Abhinav Shukla & Rubina Dilaik. Having enough of Rakhi’s irritating behaviour, Rubina splashed a bucket full of water on the controversy kid.

Post this, Rakhi is seen taunting Abhinav by saying, “Biwi ne mana kiya hai kya Rakhi se nahi baat karne ke liye? Joru bolti hai uth to uth, baith to baith, bahar baithkar bol rahe the tum baddimag ho tum kya ho tum tharki ho. (Did your wife tell you not to talk to Rakhi? Wife says stand, you stand. She says sit, you sit. People are saying your dumb, your a pervert).”

