It has been a long time since Bigg Boss 13 got over. Two contestants from that season who are still grabbing eyeballs are Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. They continue to enjoy a huge fan base, and there has not a single moment has gone by when fans have not demanded them to be together. There was a picture of the two that went viral recently, and fans were shocked.

The picture in question is that where Shehnaaz appears to be wearing a mangalsutra and sindoor alongside Sidharth. We do not blame fans who kept thinking all this while the duo got married secretly. But, the truth is something else.

According to reports in Spotboye, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are not married yet. The picture, we are talking about, happens to be a photoshopped image shared on Sidharth’s fan page on a social media platform. Check it out below:

This viral image of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill has garnered 9,000 plus likes, and several lovely emojis have got the comment section of the image flooded. One of their fans, commenting on this photoshopped image wrote, “Yeh din kab aayega”. Their fans have been eagerly waiting for the duo to tie the knot. After witnessing their sweet and sour chemistry on the show, as well as a music video, fans believe that they are made for each other.

After Sidharth won BB13, makers from the music industry cashed in on his onscreen chemistry with Shehnaaz. The two charmed the audience with music videos- Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona. Also on the work front, the actors had jetted off to Goa to shoot for their upcoming music video. The video is said to be released around the Valentines’ day.

Though the couple was rumoured to be dating, when Shehnaaz Gill was quizzed on marriage plans, she said, “If I was a struggler, I would have been married by now and might have had kids too, but right now I have to work and focus on it only.”

