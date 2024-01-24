Bigg Boss 17 is in its last leg, and as the reality show is ready to wind up for the seventeenth time, the second most important question has been keeping everyone busy at making guesses. The most important question obviously is who will win the season but the second most important question is – If offered, who will walk off taking the bag full of money?
Currently, the top 5 finalists – Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mashettey, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar & Ankita Lokhande are fighting to win the title of Bigg Boss 17 winner, lift the trophy and grab the winning amount of 40 – 50 lakh.
However, every season, the contestants during the grand finale are offered a chance to quit the show, taking away a generous amount of money. Even this year in Bigg Boss 17, people are speculating as to who can be the one who will walk off with a certain amount of money.
In the history of Bigg Boss, the money bag has been offered many times, and it was offered for the first time in season 3. Over the years, nine contestants have walked off with the money briefcase totaling 1.14 crore cumulatively. Have a look at the contestants who walked off from the reality show.
Pratik Sehajpal Took The Briefcase In Bigg Boss OTT 1
- Briefcase Amount – Entry Ticket To Bigg Boss 15
- Finalists: Divya Agarwal, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat
- Winner: Divya Agarwal
- Winning Amount: 25 Lakh
Nishant Bhat Took The Money Briefcase In Bigg Boss 15
- Briefcase Amount – 10 Lakh
- Finalists: Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal
- Winner: Tejasswi Prakash
- Amount: 40 Lakh
Rakhi Sawant Took The Money Briefcase In Bigg Boss 14
- Briefcase Amount – 14 Lakh
- Finalists: Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli
- Winner: Rubina Dilaik
- Winning Amount: 36 Lakh
Paras Chhabra Took The Money Briefcase In Bigg Boss 13
- Briefcase Amount – 10 Lakh
- Finalists: Siddharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill
- Winner: Siddharth Shukla
- Winning Amount: 30 Lakh
Deepak Thakur Took The Money Briefcase In Bigg Boss 12
- Briefcase Amount – 20 Lakh
- Finalists: Dipika Kakar, Sreeshant, Deepak Thakur
- Winner: Dipika Kakar
- Winning Amount: 40 Lakh
Manu Punjabi Took The Money Briefcase In Bigg Boss 10
- Briefcase Amount – 10 Lakh
- Finalists: Manveer Gurjar, Bani J, Lopamudra Raut
- Winner: Manveer Gurjar
- Winning Amount: 40 Lakh
Kishwer Merchant Took The Money Briefcase In Bigg Boss 9
- Briefcase Amount – 15 Lakh
- Finalists: Prince Narula, Rishabh Jaiswal, Mandana Karimi
- Winner: Prince Narula
- Winning Amount: 35 Lakh
Pritam Singh RJ Took The Money Briefcase In Bigg Boss 8/Bigg Boss Halla Bol
- Briefcase Amount – 25 Lakh
- Finalists: Gautam Gulati, Karishma Tanna, Pritam Singh RJ
- Winner: Gautam Gulati
- Winning Amount: 50 Lakh
Bakhtiyar Irani Took The Money Briefcase In Bigg Boss 3
- Briefcase Amount – 10 Lakh
- Finalists: Vindu Dara Singh, Pravesh Rana, Poonam Dhillon
- Winner: Vindu Dara Singh
- Winning Amount: 1 Crore
Now, it would be interesting to see if Arun Mashettey from Bigg Boss 17, joins this list.
