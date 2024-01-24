Bigg Boss 17 is in its last leg, and as the reality show is ready to wind up for the seventeenth time, the second most important question has been keeping everyone busy at making guesses. The most important question obviously is who will win the season but the second most important question is – If offered, who will walk off taking the bag full of money?

Currently, the top 5 finalists – Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mashettey, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar & Ankita Lokhande are fighting to win the title of Bigg Boss 17 winner, lift the trophy and grab the winning amount of 40 – 50 lakh.

However, every season, the contestants during the grand finale are offered a chance to quit the show, taking away a generous amount of money. Even this year in Bigg Boss 17, people are speculating as to who can be the one who will walk off with a certain amount of money.

In the history of Bigg Boss, the money bag has been offered many times, and it was offered for the first time in season 3. Over the years, nine contestants have walked off with the money briefcase totaling 1.14 crore cumulatively. Have a look at the contestants who walked off from the reality show.

Pratik Sehajpal Took The Briefcase In Bigg Boss OTT 1

Briefcase Amount – Entry Ticket To Bigg Boss 15

Finalists: Divya Agarwal, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat

Winner: Divya Agarwal

Winning Amount: 25 Lakh

Nishant Bhat Took The Money Briefcase In Bigg Boss 15

Briefcase Amount – 10 Lakh

Finalists: Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal

Winner: Tejasswi Prakash

Amount: 40 Lakh

Rakhi Sawant Took The Money Briefcase In Bigg Boss 14

Briefcase Amount – 14 Lakh

Finalists: Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli

Winner: Rubina Dilaik

Winning Amount: 36 Lakh

Paras Chhabra Took The Money Briefcase In Bigg Boss 13

Briefcase Amount – 10 Lakh

Finalists: Siddharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill

Winner: Siddharth Shukla

Winning Amount: 30 Lakh

Deepak Thakur Took The Money Briefcase In Bigg Boss 12

Briefcase Amount – 20 Lakh

Finalists: Dipika Kakar, Sreeshant, Deepak Thakur

Winner: Dipika Kakar

Winning Amount: 40 Lakh

Manu Punjabi Took The Money Briefcase In Bigg Boss 10

Briefcase Amount – 10 Lakh

Finalists: Manveer Gurjar, Bani J, Lopamudra Raut

Winner: Manveer Gurjar

Winning Amount: 40 Lakh

Kishwer Merchant Took The Money Briefcase In Bigg Boss 9

Briefcase Amount – 15 Lakh

Finalists: Prince Narula, Rishabh Jaiswal, Mandana Karimi

Winner: Prince Narula

Winning Amount: 35 Lakh

Pritam Singh RJ Took The Money Briefcase In Bigg Boss 8/Bigg Boss Halla Bol

Briefcase Amount – 25 Lakh

Finalists: Gautam Gulati, Karishma Tanna, Pritam Singh RJ

Winner: Gautam Gulati

Winning Amount: 50 Lakh

Bakhtiyar Irani Took The Money Briefcase In Bigg Boss 3

Briefcase Amount – 10 Lakh

Finalists: Vindu Dara Singh, Pravesh Rana, Poonam Dhillon

Winner: Vindu Dara Singh

Winning Amount: 1 Crore

Now, it would be interesting to see if Arun Mashettey from Bigg Boss 17, joins this list.

