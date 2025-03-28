Dipika Kakar left many of her fans disappointed after she quit the cooking reality Celebrity MasterChef India earlier this month. The actress-vlogger was turning out to be one of the promising contestants of the season until quit the same because of a shoulder pain which was revealed to be swollen lymph nodes. However, shortly after the same, Dipika was seen dropping some cooking and traveling vlogs on her YouTube channel, which earned her some severe trolling.

Some fans also alleged that Dipika Kakar left Celebrity MasterChef India due to some pressure from her husband Shoaib Ibrahim and his family. This resulted in the Sasural Simar Ka actress receiving a lot of brickbats on her vlogs. Some netizens also questioned her professionalism for the show.

One of the fans stated, “Ab Aapka Haath Theek Ho Gaya? Kisi Aur Ke Kehne Par Apna Future Spoil Mat Karo. Bohot Kam Logo Ko Itna Samaan Milta Hai.”

Another netizen added called Dipika Kakar’s behavior towards her husband Shoaib Ibrahim and his family to be “Doormatism.” Another user said, “Ab Shoaib Bohot Khush Hain, MasterChef Jo Quit Karwa Diya. Kiss Type Ke Log Hai.”

Another fan suspected that Dipika Kakkar is being isolated from her family friends and friends from the TV industry. The comment said, “Dipika has lost all her social gathering. Have not seeing her meeting her family or TV friends. Kabhi Kabhi Lagta Hain Depression Mein Hai. Husband and wife should not be together always.”

A user went on to say, “Farah Khan made a big mistake taking her on the show. She is not a deserving contestant.” Another user mockingly asked her, “Vlogging Karte Waqt Haath Nahi Dukte Kya Madam?”

Well, it seems like fans are not happy with Dipika Kakar’s latest professional decision. Even during her tenure on the show, the Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actress was criticized for getting emotional and narrating a sob story about housewives cooking in the kitchen. She was also brutally trolled after there were rumors of her quitting acting in 2023 when she was pregnant with her first child. However, she rubbished the claims and specified that she is only taking a break.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more TV updates!

Must Read: “Salman Khan Called & Said, Maine Samjha Diya Hai Use Acche Se”: Here’s Why Bhai Got Involved In Roadies Gang Leader Gautam Gulati & Prince Narula’s Fight!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News