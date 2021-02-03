Bigg Boss’ Vikas Gupta has been very open about his se*uality ever since he has come out of the closet. The producer has been accused by A-list television celebrities for se*ually abusing them including Parth Samthaan, Priyank Sharma and recently Roadies Season 8 winner Vikas Khoker.

Aly Goni has accused Vikas in Bigg Boss 14 of making his life miserable and snatching work from him. The producer also spoke about the actor’s allegations in his long Instagram post.

Sharing a lengthy note and mentioning names like Parth Samthaan and Priyanka Sharma, Vikas Gupta captioned it, “Coming Out is and should be the person’s personal choice cause in an environment which is Hostile to LGBT it can be really difficult for the person to even survive. I was constantly being pushed around, blackmailed, wrongly accused etc till I decided to come out. I wasn’t expecting my world will become perfect but it becoming so difficult and hostile wasn’t something I had ever thought of. Even after requesting the people who started the fake accusations to please inform that the accusations were false they have refused to do so and continue to encourage others to harass and trouble me. Both Personally and Professionally it’s become imperative for me to take measure for this to Stop – #VikasGupta”

The content inside the Instagram post read:

“From accepting myself for whoI am? To others attempting to tell everyone their version of who they thinkI really am ? Well, it’s happened both inside &outside the #BiggBoss14 House. Aly Goni had said if so many people are accusing me, how it can’t be wrong, after all the list includes popular names like #ParthSamthaan #Priyanksharma & now #VikasKhokhlaa roadies winner But here’s the truth – they are lying. I do know, that today, it’s one word against so many and that’s why people have really started believing them. However, all this while I hadn’t taken any legal steps but now realise that my forgiving nature has been taken as my weakness and also for granted. Not only am I going to prove all their accusations false with a SORRY but also make sure that the people who have dragged me into a mess with their fake accusations, controversies, either for publicity or sometimes even for personal gains will now be answerable, legally. Lets first prove accusations by the above mentioned Popular stars Wrong with a SORRY Dropping the video tom #lamSORRY, by Vikas Gupta”

What are your thoughts on Vikas Gupta’s Instagram post on taking legal action against Parth, Priyank and Vikas? Tell us in the comments below.

