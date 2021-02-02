Kareena Kapoor Khan is being widely lauded by her fans and peers for crushing all stereotypes that come with pregnancy. After making several heads turn with her sartorial sensibilities during her pregnancy, her latest association with Puma India has created a splash on the internet.

Advertisement

The superstar took to Instagram recently and shared pictures of herself doing yoga, thus busting myths attached to pregnancy. And now, Kareena has achieved a rare feat a few are proud of. She is among the very few Indian celebrities to feature on the official Instagram account of PUMA. Her pink yoga gear that has become the talk of the town has caught the attention of the global brand.

Advertisement

Sharing the image of Kareena Kapoor Khan glowing in the pink ensemble while sticking a yoga pose, PUMA captioned it, “Little bit of yoga, little bit of calm. @kareenakapoorkhan”.

A while back, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to share a picture from the brand shoot of Puma. Flaunting her baby bump and sporting a pink sports bra which she teamed up with a pair of high-waist leggings and a matching jacket, she took the internet by a storm.

Kareena Kapoor Khan nailed the look with bare minimum make-up and nude lips. In her final trimester, she has taken to yoga to keep herself fit. She has often taken to various platforms and forums to discuss the importance of yoga especially prior to childbirth as it keeps one healthy and happy.

Earlier, Indian cricketer, Virat Kohli became a part of the global PUMA family. This indeed is a major achievement for the actor who enjoys a global fan base.

Way to go, Kareena!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Shirley Setia Has Imtiaz Ali, Mohit Suri On Her Wishlist & We Would Love To Watch Newbie’s Collab With Them Soon

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube