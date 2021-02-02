The popular YouTuber Shirley Setia is soon going to make her Bollywood debut opposite Abhimanyu Dasani in Nikamma. The gen Z star already has a massive fan following on social media with over 6 million followers on Instagram. The singer turned actor would love to work with Imtiaz Ali and Mohit Suri, read to know the scoop here.

Shirley rose to fame with her melodious singing on YouTube and started doing shows all around the world.

In a conversation with TOI, Shirley Setia spoke about her transition from singing to acting and said, “There have been many challenges, ups and downs, but I guess that will always be a part of life, no matter what we choose to do. I feel like I still have a long way to go, so, I am just looking forward to more opportunities and working along the way.”

Shirley continued, “I always dreamt of becoming an actress but was never sure of how it could turn into a reality. But I am definitely grateful that I am getting to live that dream now and watch it become a reality.”

Talking about being a movie buff, Shirley Setia said, “Growing up, we did watch a lot of Bollywood films. I loved Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol a lot. I also loved Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji.”

Talking about the filmmakers she would love to work with, the Nikamma actress said, “I admire the works of Imtiaz Ali and Mohit Suri sir and would love to work with them.”

The gen Z star also spoke about social media trolling and said, “I would be lying if I said it doesn’t affect me at all. However, after a time you have to realise that they will always be that way and you cannot reason with trolls. The best way to move on from that is to be dedicated and keep your focus on your work.”

We wish Shirley Setia all the best!

