EXCLUSIVE! Abhimanyu Dassani Accidentally CONFIRMS Ananya Panday’s Relationship Status?

Abhimanyu Dassani debuted last year with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and got an amazing response for his performance. His acting wasn’t just appreciated by his fans but also the critics. MKDNH got a standing ovation at the MAMI film festival and the film starred Radhika Madan and Gulshan Devaiah also in pivotal roles.

Talking to exclusively with Koimoi on an Instagram live, Abhimanyu revealed that he’s single but not ready to mingle anytime soon. He jokingly said that if anyone wants to date you right now is probably just bored of the lockdown and there’s nothing more to it.

When asked who his crush is in the industry, Abhimanyu didn’t reveal it and said he doesn’t really have a crush on anyone. When asked who would he like to date among Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor; he revealed he hasn’t really interacted with Sara but is good friends with Ananya. When asked, if he would like to date Ananya? Abhimanyu replied, “She’s Already….I don’t think she’s single…yeh me aise sab…I’m worst at all these things you know I’m the last person to hear all this and whatever is going on because I’m so disconnected.”

Ahem Ahem! Here’s definitely some sad news for Ananya Panday fans. But on the bright side, good news for Abhimanyu fans as he’s single and you can slide into DMs and you never know!

