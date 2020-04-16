Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Singing The Maui Song With His 4-Year-Old Daughter Is The Cutest Thing You’ll See Today

Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson has proved time and again that he is certainly a hands-on parent. Now, giving out yet another proof of being a hands-on dad, Dwyane has taken to his social media handle to share a video of him singing a song from his Disney movie, Moana with his 4-year-old daughter Jasmine.

The video sees Dwyane singing the song ‘You’re Welcome’ from his Disney movie, Moana with his daughter in his lap. However, it was the caption of the video that stole our hearts where the Jumanji actor said that his daughter has no idea that his dad and the guy singing the song in the movie are the same people.

Dwyane’s caption to the video reads, “And for the 937th time today she wants daddy to sing along with Maui. She has no idea, we’re the same person. And I have no idea what day it is anymore, but I am sure it’s one that ends with Y.To all the mama and papa bears out there going thru it – we understand. 24hr parenting. Get your sleep and cocktails when you can.#BringItOnBaby 👶🏽👶🏽🤪❤️🥃💤 .”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Released in 2016, Moana saw The Rock lend his voice to the demi-God Maui in the musical film. The film has gone on to become one of Disney’s most loved films of recent times.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!