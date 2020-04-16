Demi Rose Poses Braless To Help Raise Funds Amid Lockdown, See Pic

The 25-year-old model Demi Rose has initiated a new task for her fans on Instagram, with a braless picture of herself, keeping her 13.8million Instagram followers entertained with the kind of content they’re used to. She wants to provide some of her fans with cash prizes.

The sex siren took to Instagram to make the announcement with a hot picture. Demi shared one picture and a video where she asked her fans to follow each step of the task and win $5,000 cash. In the post, Demi has revealed that just like others, she too is struggling with the Quarantine and hasn’t been able to work.

She wrote, “I know people are struggling with the Quarantine and haven’t been able to work, so I wanted to do something about it and give back to my amazing fans with a $5,000 cash giveaway, all you have to do to enter is:

1) Tag three friends on this post

2) Follow everyone @Electriccaura is account is following

3) Bonus step to enter your name twice and get more chances of winning by reposting this post for 24 Hours on your story”.

She added, “I AM PICKING 5 WINNERS!! $1,000 Cash per Winner! It lasts for 4 days only! It takes 30 seconds to complete & Starts now @Electriccaura. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited by law. This promotion is not sponsored by affiliates in any way with Instagram. By entering, you release Instagram from liability. Entries will be accepted from DATE 4/15/2020 at 4:00M PST to 4/19/2020 at 4 PM. Winners to be chosen by random drawing after the close entry period. 5 Winners announced on 4/15/2020 at 5:00pm PST, 4/16/2020 at 5:00pm PST, 4/17/2020 at 5:00pm PST, 4/18/2020 at 5:00pm PST, 4/19/2020 at 5:00pm PST on @electriccaura”.

Last year Demi lost her mother Christine in June 2019. This was just 6 months after she lost her father Barrie at the end of 2018.

