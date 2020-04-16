Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Old Video Behaving Rudely With Staff Members Goes Viral, WATCH

Kareena Kapoor Khan always stays in the limelight because of various reasons. Be it her films, gym looks or social media posts. But this time Bebo is in the news for the wrong reasons. A video from her Radio/YouTube chat show What Women Want on 104.8 FM has surfaced online and that has left her fans disappointed.

In the viral video, the actor’s rude behaviour did not go down well with her fans. A short video on Instagram is a BTS from her radio show, What Women Want where she can be seen getting ready. In the video, Kareena can be seen in an unpleasant mood barking orders at everyone while a poker-faced Rhea Kapoor is sitting on the couch with her.

From complaining about her coffee, telling her assistant not to stress her with dates to venting out at her stylist for not steaming her dress properly, the Good News actress was really upset with her team.

Her fans did not seem happy with Kareena Kapoor’s behavior in the BTS video. Rather than enjoying it, they slammed the actor for her behaviour. Check out the comments on the post.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the movie Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan. She will next star in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan and Karan Johar’s Takht alongside Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Bhumi Pednekar.

