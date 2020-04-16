SHOCKING! Orlando Brown Accuses Michael Jackson & Will Smith Of Sexually Assaulting Him

Best known for his act as a child actor in Disney’s That’s So Raven, Orlando Brown has done it again. In yet another bizarre video, the actor is heard accusing Will Smith of ra**ng him when he was a child and has accused late singing sensation Michael Jackson of orchestrating the whole act.

Well, for the unversed, this isn’t the first time Brown has pulled off a stunt like this. A few months back the Disney actor had also accused talk show host Nick Cannon of ra**ng him. In the viral clip, Orlando is seen hurling abuses towards Will Smith and referring to Jackson as if the man was still alive.

While the video is not a very clear one, viewers are not surprisingly asking Orlando to seek medical help, as he clearly looks disturbed amid all the absurd claims that he has been making. While that’s not it…Orlando has also claimed to be the real Blanket Jackson, who is the youngest son of the late Michael Jackson. Brown further goes on to say that while he was the reason Jackson son, he was first abandoned and then ra**d.

Well, these certainly are quite massive allegations that the former Disney star has hurled at people who the world today refers to as legends and rightly so! Take a look at Orlando Brown’s video here and let us know what you think of it:

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!