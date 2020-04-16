Capone Trailer: Tom Hardy Nails The Look Of The Infamous & Notorious Gangster In The Biopic

Veteran Hollywood actor Tom Hardy takes on a larger-than-life role in the biopic of notorious gangster Al Capone in the new trailer of Capone. The film is directed by Josh Trank and it was originally titled as Fonzo.

Josh Thank posted the trailer on Twitter, revealing that it will be released on May 12. Vertical Entertainment also released a brief statement, clarifying the May 12th release, which reads, ‘With theaters closed, Vertical Entertainment and Redbox Entertainment have teamed up to release Capone as a home premiere VOD release on May 12th with an on-demand 48-hour rental. The distributor is still hoping for a theatrical release later in the summer as things return to normal.’

The biopic tells the ‘untold story’ of the final chapter of Capone’s life, in which he struggles with early-onset dementia that caused him to reckon with his past crimes. Hardy looks barely recognizable as the balding Capone and is joined in the trailer by a supporting cast including Kyle MacLachlan and Matt Dillon.

Capone’s trailer ends with Capone firing a machine gun in his lawn, coming face to face with an alligator. The final shot features Dillon’s character saying, ‘The only thing that really matters is how a man treats his family’ as the trailer comes to a close.

The notorious gangster has been portrayed on screen numerous times in the past. The most memorable portrayal was by Robert De Niro in the 1987 Brian De Palma film The Untouchables.

