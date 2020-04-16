ThrowbackThursday: When Vidya Balan Turned Charlie Chaplin For A Magazine Cover Shoot

Vidya Balan is one actress who does not shy away from showing her true self. She is bold, goofy and she is forthright! So today, on the birth anniversary of Charlie Chaplin, who is one of the greatest actors of all time, Vidya took to her social media handle to share a throwback video and we are just in love with it.

The video features Vidya Balan faffing around behind the scenes, dressed up as the legendry Charlie Chaplin. The video is for the cover shoot of a magazine that Balan did almost 5 years ago. Taking to her official Instagram handle, Vidya shared the video with a caption that read, “Happy Birthday #CharlieChaplin 🎂! If i remember correctly,here i was goofing around on set before we actually got down to it 😜… #TBT @filmfare cover shoot 5 years ago (i think ) @jiteshpillaai @bosejayati.”

the actress is a spitting image of the late comedian in this video. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vidya has the Shakuntala Devi biopic which also features Amit Sadh and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles. The film revolves around the life of math wizard Shakuntala Devi who was also often referred to as the Human-Computer.

Born on April 16th, 1889, Charlie Chaplin is one of the greatest comedians known to the world. He was an actor, comedian, filmmaker and a true blue cinema genius.

