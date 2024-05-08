In 2004, Sukumar made his directorial debut with the movie “Arya”, which stars Allu Arjun in the lead role. It has been 20 years since the romantic action comedy was released, but the love for the film only keeps growing. The film made Arjun the big star he is today, and his collaboration with Sukumar has always been a treat.

Arya also stars Anuradha Mehta, Siva Balaji, Rajan P Dev, Subbaraju, and several others. The Allu Arjun starrer was loved for its incredible story, amazing performances, and superb music. Devi Sri Prasad, another constant in Arjun and Sukumar’s lives, composed the songs for their Tollywood action thriller franchise, Pushpa.

Allu Arjun on Arya

Years ago, Allu Arjun opened up about his character Arya and had great things to say about the Pushpa 2 director. When the Ala Vaikunthapurram star was asked to describe his character, he compared it to being asked who a person’s favourite is —Salman Khan or Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

In an interview with the Idlebrain web portal, Allu Arjun described his character: “Arya is a positive and cool guy. Kind of aggressive with his opinions and feelings! For example, if you happen to sit beside Aishwarya and Salman and you liked Aishwarya, you would hesitate to say so because of Salman. Arya is kind of a guy, who just speaks whatever is in his mind/heart. Arya is a one-side lover. There is no much response from the girl. The whole movie runs on the characterization and attitude of ‘Arya’. The character of ‘Arya’ is not a common man character. But everybody would enjoy ‘Arya’ character.”

Salman Khan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

In the same interview, the Pushpa 2 star couldn’t stop praising Sukumar and gave him all the credit for making such a good movie. “Suukumar and I are like great buddies. He is very young guy. Our wavelengths matched. He is very happy doing ‘Arya’ with me, he said that I delivered more than what he expected in this film. He saw me once getting out of a car and he observed me how I walk and greet people. That’s when he decided that I was the one made for ‘Arya’ character. ‘Arya’ is a director’s film. If I get good feedback about my histrionics and characterization, that credit goes to the director. If I am not good in the film, that credit also goes to Sukumar (giggles),” added Allu Arjun.

Well, in 2024, we will soon see the magic of Allu Arjun and Sukumar again on the big screen with ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. It will release in theatres on August 15, 2024.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such updates!

Must Read: Pushpa 2: Is Fahadh Faasil The Highest-Paid Villain In The Country, Thanks To The Allu Arjun Starrer? Aavesham Star Reacts, “I Don’t Have To Make Money…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News