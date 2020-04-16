Arjun Kapoor Yet Again Breaks Silence On Marriage Rumours With Malaika Arora But This Time He’s Making Us LOL!

Ever since Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora made their relationship official, the rumours about their wedding date keep doing rounds in the media. Now the Panipat actor has finally opened about his marriage plans in an interview during the lockdown.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are spending some quality time together in self-isolation. Recently, in an interview, Arjun Kapoor spoke up about his girlfriend Malaika Arora and responded to questions related to his marriage plans.

During an Instagram live with BollywoodHungama, a fan asked Arjun Kapoor about getting married to Malaika Arora, and also what he likes most in her. Arjun Kapoor answered, “I will tell all of you’ll when I am getting married. There are no plans as of right now.” Laughing while answering, Arjun added, “Abhi shaadi hogi bhi toh kaisi, agar karni bhi hogi”.

Arjun revealed that he has no plans to get married anytime soon and said, “Not planned and not thought about it right now,” but added, “Like I always say, I will not hide it.” Answering the fan’s question about what makes Malaika different from other girls, Arjun Kapoor said, “I would have to say it’s difficult, to sum up when you love somebody that one particular thing you like because the whole point is that when you love somebody, you love the entirety of the personality that the person has.”

Arjun further added, “ With her, I feel she really gets me and she’s very patient with me. I am not the easiest or the simplest person to be with, I am a certain way, and I think her patience with me really matters”.

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in Panipat alongside Kriti Sanon. He will next be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Parineeti Chopra.

