Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 Fame Parvathy Omanakuttan Soon To Take Wedding Vows With BF Ronak Shah?

Former beauty queen and actress Parvathy Omanakuttan who made her big-screen debut with Bollywood venture United Six in 2011, is a well-known name in the glam world following her modeling background and also for her act in her debut Hindi horror film, Pizza.

The leggy lass who also is quite popular for her performance in her debut Tamil gangster venture Billa 2, with Kollywood superstar Thala Ajith in lead, may soon be tying the knot with her beau Ronak Shah.

Yes! you guys read it right. As per a report from spotboye.com, the actress may soon be taking wedding vows with Ronak Shah whom she met for the first time a couple of years back in New York when she went there for a course at a reputed institute.

As per the same report, the duo has been in a relationship for over a year, and Parvathy’s parents have approved their relationship.

One must add that both Parvathy and Ronak do look adorable pair together. However, talking about their marriage an official date and confirmation regarding the same are yet to be made by Parvathy.

Apart from modeling and acting, Parvathy is also quite popular among TV audiences following her stint in reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 which was hosted by Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and aired on Colors TV in the year 2016.

Parvathy with her daredevil performance in the reality show had reached till semi-final of season 7, and also won many fans.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!