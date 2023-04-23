TV actress Tina Datta, who plays Surili in the show ‘Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum’, spoke about her on-screen character and said that she is very caring for her family and when it comes to protecting them, she can go to any extent.

Her life is full of ups and downs and more trouble is created by Damayanti Barot’s (Kitu Gidwaani) as she wants Surili to stay from her son. In the show, as Surili takes care of the entire family, including her cousin Sasha (Cheshta Bhagat), Pammi maasi (Mamta Verma), and her 5-year-old niece Dia (Pahal Chaudhary), Sasha’s husband Monty, who is an alcoholic blackmails her for money and threatens Surili that he will take his daughter away if she does not give him money. This results in a fight between them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Moreover, Tina Datta’s Surili again lands in trouble as Damayanti Barot’s loyal help Veera offers her money to stay away from Prince Shivendra, played by Jay Bhanushali. All these situations creates a lot of issues in Surili’s life but she decides to fight back.

Explaining the entire sequence and Surili’s character, Tina Datta said, “For Surilii, when it comes to her family, their safety and happiness are her top priority. She makes sure that Dia gets the best birthday party, Pammi maasi is assured that she will not leave her, and she supports Sasha in her own way. She is also aware that Shivendra’s involvement in her life may create problems, so she tries to avoid him as much as possible.”

Tina has been part of a number of TV shows like ‘Durga’, ‘Koi Aane Ko Hai’, ‘Uttaran’, ‘Karmaphal Daata Shani’, ‘Daayan’, and she also participated in reality, shows such as ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 7′, ‘Bigg Boss 16’, among others.

Tina Datta further added, “When she sees Veera with the bag full of cash, she is completely taken aback because she never intended to be involved with Shivendra. I personally believe love cannot be bought and this belief really helped me channel all that emotion into the scene.”

‘Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 9’s Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary’s Love Angle Was ‘Created’ Even Before The Show? The Actor Says, “I Knew That If I Fake It…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News