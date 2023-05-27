Gulshan Devaiah has delivered some of the most iconic performances as an actor. He has proved his versatility time and again with the kind of roles he has picked. On his birthday which falls on 28th May, we have picked seven roles that show his outstanding performance. Let’s us take a look:

1. Hunterrr:

Advertisement

Gulshan made the character of a sex addict Mandar memorable through his natural performance. Although an adult comedy, Gulshan’s clarity on the character made sure that Mandar was presented aesthetically in the movie.

2. Shaitan:

Advertisement

He plays the role of Karan Chaudhary, aka KC, a spoiled brat who belongs to a rich family. One of the first movies where Gulshan was noticed and got acclaimed as a credible actor. His portrayal of the character’s eccentricism got him many fans.

3. Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela:

As Bhavani, a member of the Jadeja clan, in Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Gulshan proved he can convincingly portray grey characters as well. The audience loved to hate him for being one of the biggest hurdles in the love story of the lead characters.

4. Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota:

In Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, he was seen in a double role. He plays two completely different characters – Karate Mani and Jimmy, and seeing him portraying both the characters was a treat for the audience.

5. Badhaai Do:

Absolutely a surprise element in the movie, Gulshan plays the role of Guru Narayan, a lawyer, who is the love interest of Rajkummar Rao’s character. His portrayal of this queer character broke all kinds of stereotypes surrounding the LGBTQ community.

6. Ghost Stories:

This movie had Gulshan with a completely unrecognisable look. Seen in the segment directed by Dibakar Banerjee, Gulshan plays the role of a zombie monster and uses heavy prosthetics to get the right look. Although a role with a limited screen presence, Gulshan was outstanding in his performance.

7. Dahaad:

In Dahaad he plays Devilal Singh, a cop who is chasing a serial killer. He is also a family man, living in a small town in Rajasthan, and is forward thinking. Gulshan’s performance was critically acclaimed and was loved by the audience.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Did Parineeti Chopra’s Fiance Raghav Chadha Accidentally Reveal Getting A Nose Job Before Engaged To Her? His Mischievous Remark Raises Eyebrows

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News