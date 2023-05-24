Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' To Be Delayed As Director Is Planning On Reshooting Some Scenes Of The Web Series?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is among the most celebrated filmmakers in the Hindi film industry. With his massive sets and real events-inspired storyline, the filmmaker is indeed a perfectionist. Perfect shots matter to the director so much that he is reportedly planning on reshooting some episodes of his upcoming series Heeramandi.

SLB has been working on bringing the Heeramandi to our home screens for a long time now. It is one of the most anticipated projects by the filmmaker, who teased a new world with the show’s first look. Read on to learn why he is planning on shooting some scenes of the series again.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sanjay Leela Bhansali always ensures not to disappoint with his work and he is consistent in maintaining his reputation. His last outing was Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia Bhatt, which won hearts not only across India but also in the overseas market. For his upcoming ambitious project, the Padmaavat helmer has cast an ensemble of Bollywood divas looking as mesmerising as ever in the show’s first look. The cast includes Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal.

As per a report by India Today, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently shooting Heeramandi in Mumbai. He has hired directors who have worked under him for different episodes but he is not happy with their work. The source said, “Heeramandi’s different episodes are being directed by different directors who have worked under SLB previously. Bhansali is only directing major sequences for the series. However, recently, when SLB watched a few scenes from the episodes shot by other directors, he apparently was not happy.”

Now, the filmmaker is insisting on reshooting some scenes, but the production house and the Netflix series’ staff are in a dilemma as they have wrapped the majority of the shoot. Moreover, this might delay the series’ release on the OTT giant.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Anupamaa: “80% Of The Cast Would Want To Exit If Given An Opportunity,” Shockingly Claims Paras Kalnawat Over Quitting Rupali Ganguly Led Show

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News