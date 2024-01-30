HanuMan has completed 18 days at the box office, and the film is steadily moving towards the 300 crore club at the worldwide box office. Crossing the 250 crore mark in just a little over two weeks, Prasanth Varma’s film is rewriting history across the globe. The wonders it has done with the minimal budget it had only prove how the right amount of vision could do anything for a film.

This vision has helped the team of HanuMan not only rise and shine at the ticket windows but also surpass one of the much-talked-about films of 2018. By the title, you already know we’re talking about Superstar Yash’s KGF: Chapter 1.

Released amidst heavy competition of Pongal releases, especially from Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, the impeccable word of mouth helped Prasanth Varma’s film to have long legs at the box office.

KGF: Chapter 1 crossed!

Successfully running in its third week, HanuMan has collected 260.61 crores at the worldwide box office after eighteen days of its run. As far as its Hindi collections are concerned, there’s still no update of day 18, but it crossed the 44 crore mark after day 17.

It has surpassed the lifetime collections of Yash’s KGF: Chapter 1, which stands at 44.09 crores, becoming the 8th Highest Hindi dubbed South film of all time. The next target, which is logically out of its sight, is Rishab Shetty’s Kantara at 88.10 crores. But, with the film’s worldwide collection, it’s definitely defying all the logic & predictions. So, we can just wait and watch!

Praising Teja Sajja’s performance in the film, our in-house reviewer Umesh Punwani wrote in the HanuMan movie review, “You would, of course, imagine someone bulked up to be able to play a superhero possessing the superpowers of Lord Hanuman & that’s where the maker’s masterstroke, Teja Sajja, comes into play. Much like Abhimanyu Dassani in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota & Tovino Thomas in Minnal Murali, Teja Sajja is not your typical superhero who would flaunt his physique to eliminate the goons. He’s more relatable, an ordinary person who enjoys the superpowers, and that’s how his character is written. That comes across as an advantage for Teja as he nails the role, barring a few action choreography hiccups.”

