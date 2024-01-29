Mark your calendars, action movie fans! Pushpa 2: The Rule, aka Pushpa 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the Telugu blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, finally has a confirmed release date: August 15, 2024. Allu Arjun will return as the iconic smuggler Pushpa Raj this Independence Day, promising even more action, drama, and signature swag.

Pushpa Recap & Box Office Success

Remember the electrifying dance moves, the fiery dialogues, and the captivating story of Pushpa: The Rise? The film, released in December 2021, took the Indian box office by storm by scoring, emerging as a commercial success and earning over 250 crores net. The film’s cliffhanger ending left audiences yearning for more, and their wait is finally over with the confirmed release date of Pushpa: The Rule.

Here’s what the makers shared on social media:

What To Expect From Pushpa: The Rule?

Director Sukumar returns to helm the sequel, and superstar Allu Arjun will once again be joined by Rashmika Mandanna as the love interest, Srivalli. This time, however, the stakes are even higher. Pushpa Raj has climbed the ranks of the red sanders smuggling world, but new enemies await, including the menacing police officer played by Fahadh Faasil. We can expect even more intense action sequences, larger-than-life drama, and the signature dance numbers that made Pushpa: The Rise a phenomenon.

Pushpa 2’s Budget

Pushpa: The Rule is shaping up to be one of the biggest Indian films of 2024. Reports suggest the budget has ballooned beyond the initial estimate of 350 crore, placing it alongside other mega-productions like RRR and Adipurush. The film will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, ensuring a wider reach and potentially breaking box office records. Reports suggest Pushpa 2’s budget might climb to 500 crore, potentially joining the ranks of India’s biggest-budget films.

More Than Just Action

While the action sequences and larger-than-life elements will surely draw audiences in, Pushpa: The Rule promises to be more than just a visual spectacle. The film explores themes of ambition, power, and the struggle for survival in a ruthless world. It’s a story that will resonate with viewers on multiple levels, making it a truly captivating cinematic experience.

The Wait is Almost Over

With less than a year before its release, Pushpa: The Rule is already generating immense hype. With its star-studded cast, talented director, and captivating story, the film has all the ingredients to become a blockbuster. So, mark your calendars, brush up on your “Pushpa Raj” swag, and get ready to witness the rise of the rule in August 2024!

