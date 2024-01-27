Finally, the wait is over, and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Fight Club’ is all set to stream after a long wait. After basking in the success of Thalapathy Vijay’s starrer ‘Leo, ‘ the ace filmmaker launched his own production house ‘G Squad’ in November last year. Lokesh had taken to social media to make the special announcement. Soon after that, he announced his maiden production ‘Fight Club’ starring Vijay Kumar.

The film, which hit the big screens on December 15, last year, received a lukewarm response from the audience and critics at the box office. While it failed to drag the audience to the theatres, it is now gearing up for its OTT release. If you have been waiting for its digital release, here’s all you need to know.

Helmed by Abbas A. Rahmath, ‘Fight Club’ also stars Monisha Mohan, Kartheekeyan Santhanam, Avinash Raghudevan, and others alongside Vijay Kumar in the lead roles. After its release in December, its digital rights were bought by over-the-top platform Disney+Hotstar, and it will now hit the OTT giant Disney+Hotstar at midnight on December 28, i.e., tonight at 12 AM. The film will be available in 5 languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Vijay Kumar starrer Fight Club is produced by Leo fame Lokesh Kanagaraj’s production house G-Squad. 96 fame Govind Vasanth has composed the music. The film revolves around the story of Joseph and a drug peddler named Kiruba, who kills Joseph’s brother Benjamin “Benji” as he warns them to stop their illegal activities.

A while back, the official G Squad dropped the official new trailer of Vijay Kumar informing his fans about ‘Fight Club’, which is set to stream on Disney+Hotstar. Captioning the video, they wrote alongside, “It’s time to gather your gang to watch Fight Club.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar Tamil (@disneyplushotstartamil)

Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanagaraj was last associated with Thalapathy Vijay’s starrer ‘Leo,’ which received mixed reactions from critics at the box office. Co-starring Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Mysskin, among others, was released in October last year.

On the work front, Lokesh Kanagaraj will next be seen working on Rajinikanth‘s ‘Thalaivar 171’, which will be made under the banner of Sun Pictures. The film, which will also star Raghava Lawrence and Sivakarthikeyan in pivotal roles, will commence shoot by March or April 2024.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Rajinikanth’s ‘Humble’ Net Worth Grows By 357% In Just 12 Months Earning Almost 4.5 Times More Than Last Year – Thanks To Jailer’s 210 Crore Whopping Fee!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News