While Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter is ready to kickstart the year on a big commercial level and give a boost to the box office, other stars like Prabhas and Ranbir Kapoor are ready to arrive in your home theaters. In fact, Salaar has already arrived in four languages.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film faced a massive clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki and also faced accusations regarding manipulation of box office numbers. But still, the film and Prbahas managed to entertain the audiences.

Now, as it reaches a wider set of audiences with its OTT release, it would give a clear picture of the commercial value of the film and whether it was received honestly or not.

Apart from Salaar, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is also ready to release on OTT. Here’s a guide on when and where to watch these films, their IMDb ratings, story, box office numbers, and more.

Film – Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire

Director – Prashanth Neel

Starcast: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and others

Where To Watch – Netflix

Languages – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada & Malayalam

IMDb Rating – 6.6

Box Office Collection (India): 405 crore

Date – January 20 onwards

The official synopsis of the film says, “A gang leader tries to keep a promise made to his dying friend and takes on the other criminal gangs.”

Note – While the film has been released in all languages, the Hindi version has not been released yet. Hindi audiences can watch the film with subtitles.

Film – Animal

Director – Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Starcast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri and others

Where To Watch – Netflix

IMDb Rating – 6.8

Box Office Collection (India): 550 crore

Streaming Date – January 26 onwards

The official synopsis of the film says, “A father, who is often away due to work, is unable to comprehend the intensity of his son’s fervent love and admiration, which creates conflict between both of them.”

Film – Sam Bahadur

Director – Meghna Gulzar

Starcast: Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh and others

Where To Watch – Zee5

IMDb Rating – 8.2

Box Office Collection (India): 550 crore

Streaming Date – January 26 onwards

The official synopsis of the film says, “It revolves around the high and low points of Sam Manekshaw, who became the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal.”

