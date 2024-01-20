While Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter is ready to kickstart the year on a big commercial level and give a boost to the box office, other stars like Prabhas and Ranbir Kapoor are ready to arrive in your home theaters. In fact, Salaar has already arrived in four languages.
Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film faced a massive clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki and also faced accusations regarding manipulation of box office numbers. But still, the film and Prbahas managed to entertain the audiences.
Now, as it reaches a wider set of audiences with its OTT release, it would give a clear picture of the commercial value of the film and whether it was received honestly or not.
Apart from Salaar, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is also ready to release on OTT. Here’s a guide on when and where to watch these films, their IMDb ratings, story, box office numbers, and more.
- Film – Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire
- Director – Prashanth Neel
- Starcast: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and others
- Where To Watch – Netflix
- Languages – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada & Malayalam
- IMDb Rating – 6.6
- Box Office Collection (India): 405 crore
- Date – January 20 onwards
The official synopsis of the film says, “A gang leader tries to keep a promise made to his dying friend and takes on the other criminal gangs.”
Note – While the film has been released in all languages, the Hindi version has not been released yet. Hindi audiences can watch the film with subtitles.
- Film – Animal
- Director – Sandeep Reddy Vanga
- Starcast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri and others
- Where To Watch – Netflix
- IMDb Rating – 6.8
- Box Office Collection (India): 550 crore
- Streaming Date – January 26 onwards
The official synopsis of the film says, “A father, who is often away due to work, is unable to comprehend the intensity of his son’s fervent love and admiration, which creates conflict between both of them.”
- Film – Sam Bahadur
- Director – Meghna Gulzar
- Starcast: Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh and others
- Where To Watch – Zee5
- IMDb Rating – 8.2
- Box Office Collection (India): 550 crore
- Streaming Date – January 26 onwards
The official synopsis of the film says, “It revolves around the high and low points of Sam Manekshaw, who became the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal.”
