The festival of Makar Sankranti is here, and we have the perfect film for you to watch on the holiday. Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Samyuktha Menon’s action drama Devil: The British Secret Agent is ready to release on OTT soon. The film, which is helmed by Abhishek Nama, was released in December 2022 and collected around 17 crore at the box office.

Originally in Telugu, it also stars Malvika Nair, Elnaaz Norouzi, Satya, and Srikanth Iyengar. The film received a lukewarm response at the box office despite getting good reviews from the audience. The mystery kept the audiences on their toes while the actors were praised for their brilliant performances. Now, the film is all set to drop on OTT.

Where & When To Watch Devil: The British Secret Agent

The film will exclusively stream in India on Amazon Prime Video across 240 countries and territories worldwide on January 14 in Telugu and is dubbed in Tamil. Malayalam and Kannada dubs will launch soon.

Devil: The British Secret Agent Story

Set in the year 1945 in a British Province called Rasapadu, the film follows the story of a British secret agent, Agent Devil (Kalyan Ram), who is assigned the task of solving a murder in an influential Zamindar’s family. Upon reaching Rasapadu, Devil begins his investigation only to be tasked with another assignment by the British General of finding and capturing a mole, who has been leaking vital information to the INA Chief.

His investigation leads him down a twisted path of mysteries, deceit, betrayal, and love, as the success or failure of his mission could change the course of history. Devil is the perfect blend of family entertainment with action, drama, suspense, and thrill, which can be enjoyed by audiences of all ages.

IMDb Rating: 8.5

Devil: The British Secret Agent Star Cast

The film stars Nandamuri Kalyan Ram as the lead Trivarana alias Agent Devil. It also stars Samyuktha Menin as Nyshadha and Elnaaz Norouzi as Rosy.

Check out the trailer of the film here:

The film is ready to stream starting January 14, and you can definitely add it to your watch list for the weekend.

For more such recommendations, stay tuned to our section, What To Watch.

Must Read: Was Vijay Sethupathi Dropped From Laal Singh Chaddha After Aamir Khan Was Unhappy With His Weight? The Actor Once Addressed The Rumors, “I Just Couldn’t…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News