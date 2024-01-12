After a long wait, the much-anticipated film ‘Hanuman’ was released in the theatres this morning. Helmed by Prashanth Varma, the film also stars Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, Vennela Kishore, Satya, Getup Srinu, and Raj Deepak Shetty in pivotal roles. After its release in the theatres, the film has been receiving positive reviews from critics and audiences and is being lauded by one and all for its gripping plot. Well, it looks like the film has not only the critics but also Twitteratis.

The release of the film has also sparked a meme fest amongst social media users as they are now trolling Prabhas’ Adipurush and director Om Raut, asking him to take some cues from Prashanth Varma. Scroll down for details.

Taking to X, netizens reviewed HanuMan and called it a roaring blockbuster. A user wrote, “Film HanuMan is perfect example of how a low-budget film can deliver far better VFX quality than high budget films. Less screens given to film but responses from pan India audience will increase screens. Rs 5 per ticket to be donated to Ram Mandir. Climax is next level goosebumps”

Another said, “Salaar budget 270crPlus 100 cr promotions.Dunki budget 120cr including promotions.Salaar ticket price telangana 400.Dunki ticket price 200.Salaar lost steam in first 3 days. It’s okay hit. Movies like hanuman will make 300cr lifetime 15cr budget. Blockbuster. Adipurush cartoon.”

A third netizen wrote, “Jo movie #Adipurush nahi karpaya woh #Hanuman ji ne kar dikhaya kudos to the Director @PrasanthVarma sir #jayshreeram, #HanuManEverywhere.”

While fourth one wrote on X, “Hanuman is a good watch. @PrabhasRaju is getting well deserved hate, very heart warming. Adipurush was more disappointing than shocking. Who hires @SaifOnline for Ravan. Insensitive Prabhas should’ve knows NTR is the level of Ravan we expect.”

Read a few more Tweets below:

You guys Trolled …Morphed pics of Prabhas in Rama Character with blind hatred ..Now Hanuman has given you the biggest Return Gift …Keep crying👍

p.s: Prabhas looked better & acted well to give more than 100% to Adipurush 🙏 — sreem (@Divyasreem5) January 12, 2024

Finished watching #Hanuman Movie. Just one thing have to say, Pani me doobke maarjao adipurush balo, 25cr budget that includes PR have done such a amazing job. Jungle and natural venues pe jaake shooting kiya. @omraut lanat hai tujh paar. pic.twitter.com/vi0z2kSaNe — Parveez Islam (@Crick_Nerd) January 12, 2024

Expression less ..Lottery star Kalki will be a colossal flop ..Mark My word ..looks like they have kept prabhas head over someone's body 🤣🤣 Just watched Hanuman Movie …what a vfx in low budget kalki is total waste like Adipurush#HanuManRAMpage #HanumanReview #Kalki2898AD — SRKMagic (@SRKmagic11) January 12, 2024

#HanuMAN is superb movie. It should have released in 3d VFX is that good. Try to release next parts in 3d @PrasanthVarma @tejasajja123 #HanuManRAMpage #HanumanReview — PranithElagonda🇮🇳 (@pranithelagona) January 12, 2024

#HanumanReview A roaring blockbuster movie by @PrasanthVarma

BGM, VFX and movie taking are the assets of the movie.

Brilliant acting by @tejasajja123

All the audience were Hailing Hanuman and at the end theatre was sounded with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chant. A must watch movie!!! — Dr. Praneeth (@ThePraneeth9) January 12, 2024

Meanwhile, Koimoi also watched, reviewed and rated HanuMan with 3.5 stars and said that it will make you roar ‘Jai Shri Ram’ prepping for January 22 for the consecration of Ram Mandir at Ayodha, UP.

An excerpt from the review reads, “Set in the fictional village of Anjanadri, this is a story about how an ordinary pick-pocket from the village Hanumanta (Teja Sajja) gets the superpower of Lord Hanuman to fight against the injustice done by the dictatorship of the classists. It starts with the villain Michael’s backstory, who, like many of us as a kid, believed in the superpowers and tried to be a superhero doing some crazy things.”

