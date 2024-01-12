HanuMan Twitter Review: Netizens Call Prashanth Varma’s Film ‘Roaring Blockbuster’ While Comparing It To Adipurush
After a long wait, the much-anticipated film ‘Hanuman’ was released in the theatres this morning. Helmed by Prashanth Varma, the film also stars Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, Vennela Kishore, Satya, Getup Srinu, and Raj Deepak Shetty in pivotal roles. After its release in the theatres, the film has been receiving positive reviews from critics and audiences and is being lauded by one and all for its gripping plot. Well, it looks like the film has not only the critics but also Twitteratis.

The release of the film has also sparked a meme fest amongst social media users as they are now trolling Prabhas’ Adipurush and director Om Raut, asking him to take some cues from Prashanth Varma. Scroll down for details.

Taking to X, netizens reviewed HanuMan and called it a roaring blockbuster. A user wrote, “Film HanuMan is perfect example of how a low-budget film can deliver far better VFX quality than high budget films. Less screens given to film but responses from pan India audience will increase screens. Rs 5 per ticket to be donated to Ram Mandir. Climax is next level goosebumps”

Another said, “Salaar budget 270crPlus 100 cr promotions.Dunki budget 120cr including promotions.Salaar ticket price telangana 400.Dunki ticket price 200.Salaar lost steam in first 3 days. It’s okay hit. Movies like hanuman will make 300cr lifetime 15cr budget. Blockbuster. Adipurush cartoon.”

A third netizen wrote, “Jo movie #Adipurush nahi karpaya woh #Hanuman ji ne kar dikhaya kudos to the Director @PrasanthVarma sir #jayshreeram, #HanuManEverywhere.”

While fourth one wrote on X, “Hanuman is a good watch. @PrabhasRaju is getting well deserved hate, very heart warming. Adipurush was more disappointing than shocking. Who hires @SaifOnline for Ravan. Insensitive Prabhas should’ve knows NTR is the level of Ravan we expect.”

Meanwhile, Koimoi also watched, reviewed and rated HanuMan with 3.5 stars and said that it will make you roar ‘Jai Shri Ram’ prepping for January 22 for the consecration of Ram Mandir at Ayodha, UP.

An excerpt from the review reads, “Set in the fictional village of Anjanadri, this is a story about how an ordinary pick-pocket from the village Hanumanta (Teja Sajja) gets the superpower of Lord Hanuman to fight against the injustice done by the dictatorship of the classists. It starts with the villain Michael’s backstory, who, like many of us as a kid, believed in the superpowers and tried to be a superhero doing some crazy things.”

