Young Tollywood director Prasanth Varma, who was last in the news for having made Telugu cinema’s first zombie movie, ‘Zombie Reddy’, is ready to roll out his next, ‘Hanu-Man’, starring Teja Sajja.

The ‘Hanu-Man’ team is in Mumbai shooting for a crucial underwater sequence. A unit member said it was a risky sequence as it requires Teja to be under water for an extended time without taking a breath.

But the actor of Prasanth Varma‘s film, was trained by a specialist for 15 days in Hyderabad, practised hard for the scene and executed it very well.

Prasanth Varma’s film has been produced on a grand scale by K. Niranjan Reddy. Its release date will be announced soon.

