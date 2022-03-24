Director Prashanth Varma’s upcoming movie ‘Adhira’ has gained much hype from the time it was announced. Now the ‘RRR‘ trio, SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR & Ram Charan, launched the first look poster titled ‘First Strike’.

Titled ‘Adhira’, Prashanth Varma’s upcoming movie is a superhero film, where Kalyan will be seen in the titular role. ‘Adhira’ marks Kalyan Dasari’s debut as a hero.

At the first look poster launch event, the producers of ‘Adhira’ had showcased a series of sequences, which exhibit the superpowers of the superhero.

‘Adhira’ has a special skill of generating electric energy since his childhood and he becomes stronger and more valiant, as he grows up, as per the videos showcased at the event.

K Niranjan Reddy will produce the movie on a high budget under Primeshow Entertainment, while Smt Chaitanya presents it. The screenplay for the film is by Scriptsville.

Gowrihari scores music for the film, while Dasaradhi Shivendra handles the camera.

‘Adhira’ will start rolling, after Prashanth Varma completes all the works related to his current movie ‘Hanu-Man’.

