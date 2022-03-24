RRR starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan is all set to hit theatres tomorrow. Being in the making for so many years and with a mammoth budget riding on it, the film has made everyone curious and there’s a good buzz in the air. But how is it faring in Koimoi’s How’s The Hype? Let’s have a look.

Trailer

Just like a typical SS Rajamouli film, the RRR trailer gives an insight into Rajamouli’s grandeur, breathtaking visuals and cinematic heroism, having a backdrop of Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s friendship. It’s liked by 88% of our audience.

Janani song

Starring the entire cast, the song talks about the mother and her selfless love. The song is metaphoric to a real-life mother and the nation. 84% of voters loved it.

Naacho Naacho song

The energetic song features Ram Charan and Jr NTR showing their electrifying moves. It’s shot on a grand scale and traces back to the British era. The synchronisation of both stars is out of this world! 86% of voters voted in favour.

RRR glimpse

It is made with keeping in mind a goal to cater to a pan-India audience. Thus the teaser doesn’t have any dialogues restricting it to a language. The background score and theme music is its highlight. Around 87% of our voters liked it.

Dosti song

The music video defines the bond between the two male leads of RRR, shot on a grand set. It’s a musical gem. 81% voted in the favour.

Making video

The making video reveals a grand affair on the sets of the best storyteller, SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which has the perfect setting for the pre-independence era. It’s a visual treat! It has been liked by a huge 89% of our voters.

Ugadi special poster

It shows the two stars being hailed by a crowd as they lap them up in the air. The two are happy and content with the love as they smile bright. 84% of voters loved it.

Ajay Devgn look

The first look teaser has a man wrapped in fabric as soldiers with guns surround him. In the end, the curtain goes off and we see Devgn in a never seen avatar. With a wounded forehead, the actor looks at the soldier with anger in his eyes. 91% of our voters loved Devgn’s first look.

Ram Charan poster (lord Ram reference)

It shows Ram Charan in a fierce avatar and is dressed in reference to Lord Ram and is pointing his arrow at the sky, stretching his chiselled body. It has been liked by 91% of our voters.

Alia Bhatt look

Alia Bhatt as Sita is seen embodying all the old world charm in one frame. Dressed in a bottle green saree, the actor can be seen sitting amid lit lamps that are lighting the frame in an ample amount of warmth. Around 78% voted in the favour here.

Jr NTR intro

The first look features the actor as an untamed lion living in the lap of nature. We see him preparing for the big fight. The actor looks robust and strong. 89% of voters loved the intro.

Ram Charan motion poster

It glimpses us with Ram Charan as a mentally and physically tough guy with the background score that gives goosebumps. It has received the most positive reception with 92% of voters loving it.

Logo and motion poster

It shows water and fire fighting against each other while revealing the name of the movie. It ends with a logo of the Ashoka Chakra of the Indian flag. We also got to see the full form of RRR, which is Rise Roar Revolt. It has been liked by 91% of our voters.

On the whole, RRR has been received really well by our audience with 88% of our audience giving it a THUMBS UP. With such hype, the film is all set to take a blasting start at the box office. It’s one of those rare combinations which has the potential to enjoy a long theatrical run apart from the strong that, just what happened with SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali, Baahubali 2. Speaking of the Hindi version alone, the film is expected to slow down The Kashmir Files’ wave. May way for the true pan-Indian biggie!

