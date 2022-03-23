SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR is creating a lot of buzz since its announcement as fans are super excited to see Jr NTR and Ram Charan together on the big screen. Made with a budget of over 300 crores, the film’s advance booking is looking tremendous. Everyone is having great expectations in terms of box office collection. Meanwhile, a report by leading daily claims that the film needs to earn a certain amount to earn blockbuster status.

Advertisement

The magnum opus will be hitting theatres this week and it also features, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris and Shriya Saran in supporting roles. The film also includes the extended cameo of Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

Advertisement

As per AndhraBoxoffice, SS Rajamouli’s film’s pre-release theatrical business is valued at Rs 520 crore from all languages. On the other hand, to earn a blockbuster status, Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer RRR need to collect over Rs 780 crore.

The news portal further shared the box office classification for RRR as they allocated a specific amount in which the film will be considered a hit or flop.

Blockbuster 780 Cr+

Super Hit 624-779.99 Cr

Hit 520-623.00 Cr

Above Average 468-519.99 Cr

Average 416-467.99 Cr

Flop 346.67-415.99 Cr

Disaster <346.67 Cr

The first review for the film was recently shared by a member of the UK, UAE Censor Board, Umair Sandhu. Sharing his views on Instagram, he wrote, “RRR makes you proud that an Indian filmmaker dared to dream big and accomplished it. It is definitely not to be missed. Call it a box-office blockbuster today, but tomorrow, it will be remembered as a classic. #JrNTR & #RamCharan gave Career Best Performances! What a deadly combo. Ajay Devgn is surprise package.”

SS Rajamouli’s RRR is a fictional story centered around two real-life revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR), who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively.

Must Read: RRR: #BoycottRRR Trends In Karnataka As Viewers Get Angry & Disappointed Of SS Rajamouli Not Releasing The Film In Kannada

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube