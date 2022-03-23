Team RRR is leaving no stones unturned to promote the film as the director SS Rajamouli along with lead actors, Jr NTR and Ram Charan are touring across the country. The film which will release this Friday in multiple languages has left the people of Karnataka disappointed. The fans in the state are calling out makers for not releasing the film in the Kannada language.

Advertisement

Although the reviews are not out yet, an early reaction from UAE based critic Umair Sandhu is now going viral as he has called the film a blockbuster, while praising the lead cast along with the filmmaker. Apart from the lead stars, the magnum opus also features Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris and Shriya Saran in supporting roles. The film also includes the extended cameo of Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the fans in Karnataka are showing their anger on Twitter by trending #BoycottRRRinKarnataka, as they’re upset with Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer RRR makers for not releasing the film in the Kannada language. Sharing the screenshot from the movie booking app, which shows only Hindi and Tamil, a user wrote, “This is great insult for kannadigas, this is the time to BAN RRR movies in Karnataka, we will welcome only if it is in Kannada.”

Following this more Twitterati’s demanded the boycott on Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer RRR in Karnataka and wrote, “A big insult to kannada people, no kannada version bookings #Pushpa #RadheShyam also did sane thing, this time we should not tolerate,” another wrote, ‘High time to trend #BoycottRRRinKarnataka. Stop dumping Telugu on Kannadigas. KFI heroes may be spineless but Kannadigas are not.”

#BoycottRRRinKarnataka @ssrajamouli this is great insult for kannadigas, this is the time to BAN RRR movies in Karnataka, we will welcome only if it is in Kannada, pic.twitter.com/onUvtHzGX5 — Manjunatha.B (@ManjunathaBee) March 22, 2022

#BoycottRRRinKarnataka#WewantRRRinKannada Karnataka people 1. They want to see #RRRMovie in Kannada. 2. They are requesting to release Kannada version. 3. Kannada people love @RRRMovie

And want to see in Kannada. 4. Nothing against Rajmouli or any actor here. — KGF Chapter 2 (@KGFCh2onApr14) March 23, 2022

@ssrajamouli

Just wait.@tarak9999

We r a family of 12 people. None of us watch a film in Telugu or Tamil even on TV.

If the movie is popular & is in Kannada, we watch for sure.

U r releasing only HINDI RRR in Delhi.

But Karnataka? What is the intention?#BoycottRRRinKarnataka pic.twitter.com/bb0331bslb — Umesh Shivaraju (@umesh_anush) March 23, 2022

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR is a fictional story centred around two real-life revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR), who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively.

Must Read: RRR: Ram Charan & Jr NTR Attend Ganga Aarti At Varanasi While Promoting The Film, Gets Trolled, “Kashmir Files Ko Dekho, Bina Promotion Ke…”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube