Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda’s apparent collaboration for an upcoming movie has set the gossip mills buzzing in the industry.

The recent report regarding the movie suggests an interesting backdrop for the duo’s possible collaboration.

Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming movie will have a Kashmir backdrop, and most of its story will apparently be canned in the locales of Kashmir.

Shiva Nirvana, of ‘Ninnu Kori’, ‘Majili’, and ‘Tuck Jagadish‘ movies, will direct Vijay Deverakonda for this yet-to-be-announced movie. Samantha is being considered to romance Vijay, while the team has kept all the details under the wraps for now.

Currently, Vijay Deverakonda awaits the release of his movie Liger, while Samantha’s epic love saga Shakuntalam will hit the screens later this year.

