The Karnataka government is contemplating teaching the life story of late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar in schools to encourage philanthropic activities among children.

Education Minister B.C Nagesh has responded positively to the demand of thousands of people and organisations in this regard. He assured that a decision would be taken in this regard after discussing the matter with the government.

Puneeth won a national award and became a superstar at a very young age. He also undertook a lot of social services and had become a model for other celebrities.

Many philanthropic organisations and people had written to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Education department urging the government to include a chapter on Puneeth’s life in the textbook of 4th or 5th-grade students.

The actor had been running 26 orphanages, 19 goshalas, 16 old-age homes and supported over 4,800 children from the economically weaker sections.

Bengaluru South District BJP President N.R. Ramesh had also written to the Education Minister, demanding the inclusion of Puneeth’s life history in the school syllabus.

The BBMP officers had brought the matter to the notice of Nagesh, who has responded positively.

After suffering a massive heart attack, Puneeth died on October 29 last year. He is survived by his wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and two daughters. His last movie ‘James‘ was released on March 17 and received a fantastic opening at the box office.

The entire film fraternity and people from across the country appreciated the philanthropic activities of the late actor which came to light only after his death.

