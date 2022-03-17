Devi Sri Prasad, the music director of the blockbuster ‘Pushpa-The Rise’, has reacted to Mumbai police’s special rendition of his chartbuster track, ‘Srivalli’.

The composer is touched by the gesture of the law and order machinery of India’s financial capital.

Recently, Mumbai Police took to their Instagram handle to post a video of the official Mumbai Police Band playing aSrivalli’. They captioned the video, “#KhakiStudio rukega nahi! We noticed Mumbaikars swaying to the tunes of aSrivalli’ and decided to join in!”