Devi Sri Prasad, the music director of the blockbuster ‘Pushpa-The Rise’, has reacted to Mumbai police’s special rendition of his chartbuster track, ‘Srivalli’.
The composer is touched by the gesture of the law and order machinery of India’s financial capital.
Recently, Mumbai Police took to their Instagram handle to post a video of the official Mumbai Police Band playing aSrivalli’. They captioned the video, “#KhakiStudio rukega nahi! We noticed Mumbaikars swaying to the tunes of aSrivalli’ and decided to join in!”
An emotional Prasad spoke about the video as he said, “I am touched that the Mumbai police force is inspired by ‘Srivalli’. Seeing the official Mumbai Police Band play the song definitely brought a smile to my face – as I’m sure it did to millions of viewers out there!”
The songs of ‘Pushpa-The Rise’ have been at par with the film’s unprecedented success. ‘Pushpa’ set the box-office records with its theatrical run as it gave tough competition to ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, it decimated the Ranveer Singh-starrer ’83’ at the box-office. On OTT, the film furthered its success and craze as it penetrated to the deepest corners of the country given the reach or streaming medium.
